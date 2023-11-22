UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 5.7% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 274,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,243,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

UP Fintech Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $795.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UP Fintech by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in UP Fintech by 110.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

