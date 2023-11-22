Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
UNCY stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
