Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

UNCY stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.