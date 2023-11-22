TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TRST opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $515.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $693,000.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,842 shares of company stock worth $156,086 in the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

