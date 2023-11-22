Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Thursday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$706.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

