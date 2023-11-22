Traders Buy Large Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Call Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average volume of 3,739 call options.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,120,000 after buying an additional 2,538,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58,292.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,279,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

