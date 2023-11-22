Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

In other news, Director David Lebow sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $39,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,855 shares of company stock valued at $142,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

