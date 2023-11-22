Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,576,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,271,124,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $414,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

