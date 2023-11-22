Tejon Ranch Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tejon Ranch in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tejon Ranch’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday.

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $433.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.68. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,030 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,840,612 shares in the company, valued at $60,912,106.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

