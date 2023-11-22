Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE TISI opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
