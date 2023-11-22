Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TISI opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

