TAGStone Capital Inc. Sells 93 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TAGStone Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 961,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 114,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.4% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.