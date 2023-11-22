Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $289.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,347. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

