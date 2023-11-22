Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $199,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after buying an additional 5,238,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SU opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

