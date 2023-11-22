StockNews.com Upgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to “Sell”

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.69.
Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences
In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 20,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,266,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,227,461.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,895 shares of company stock valued at $183,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.