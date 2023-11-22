StockNews.com Upgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to “Sell”

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 20,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,266,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,227,461.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,895 shares of company stock valued at $183,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

About Pulse Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

