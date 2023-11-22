StockNews.com Upgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to “Buy”

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their price target on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

New Gold stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $896.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 11.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 160,141 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

