StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.