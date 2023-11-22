StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
