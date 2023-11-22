StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
AMS opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
