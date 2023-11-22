StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

