StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AEL opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.92. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

