StockNews.com Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

