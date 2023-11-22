StockNews.com Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Buy

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

BBSI opened at $108.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $719.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 345.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

