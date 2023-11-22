StockNews.com Downgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Hold

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

B2Gold stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

