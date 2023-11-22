Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Daseke Call Options (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,430% compared to the typical volume of 380 call options.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of DSKE stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
