Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Paramount Global Call Options (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 62,370 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,953 call options.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Paramount Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

