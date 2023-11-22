Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Paramount Global Call Options (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 62,370 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,953 call options.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Read More
