Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 49,501 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 309% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,112 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after buying an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

KSS stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

