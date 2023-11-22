Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $64.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Spire Stock Down 2.0 %

SR opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $184,717. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spire by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

