Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) to Hold

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

ChargePoint Stock Down 7.1 %

CHPT stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $709.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

