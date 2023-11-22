Stephen Kelly Acquires 248,600 Shares of Cirata plc (LON:CRTA) Stock

Cirata plc (LON:CRTA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kelly acquired 248,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £119,328 ($149,290.63).
Cirata Trading Up 3.8 %
LON:CRTA opened at GBX 56.70 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Cirata plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.70 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.60 ($0.90).
About Cirata
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cirata
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.