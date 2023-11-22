Stephen Kelly Acquires 248,600 Shares of Cirata plc (LON:CRTA) Stock

Cirata plc (LON:CRTA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Kelly acquired 248,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £119,328 ($149,290.63).

Cirata Trading Up 3.8 %

LON:CRTA opened at GBX 56.70 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Cirata plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.70 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.60 ($0.90).

Get Cirata alerts:

About Cirata

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.