Spirit Airlines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 22,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical volume of 17,906 call options.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAVE. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAVE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.