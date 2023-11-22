SOLVE 24-Hour Volume Tops $549,098.49 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $549,098.49 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.