Simon Holden Purchases 50,000 Shares of Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG) Stock

Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Holden acquired 50,000 shares of Hipgnosis Songs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($46,290.50).

Hipgnosis Songs stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.02. Hipgnosis Songs has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £866.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,193.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Hipgnosis Songs’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,333.33%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

