Shelton Capital Management Takes $213,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

