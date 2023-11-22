Shelton Capital Management Sells 4,500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,577,000 after buying an additional 827,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

