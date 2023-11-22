Shelton Capital Management Sells 265 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

