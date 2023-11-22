Shelton Capital Management Sells 229 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.