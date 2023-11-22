Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,644 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 972,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,938.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

