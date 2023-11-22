Shelton Capital Management Sells 141 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Post were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

