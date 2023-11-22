Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,020 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,588,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after buying an additional 1,181,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.