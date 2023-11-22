Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $120.52.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

