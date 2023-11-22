Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in GATX by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GATX by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at GATX
In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GATX Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of GATX stock opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.02.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
