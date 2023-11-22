Shelton Capital Management Invests $270,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

LPX stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.