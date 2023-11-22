Shelton Capital Management Has $271,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.0 %

ABG opened at $205.75 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.47 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.