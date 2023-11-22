Shelton Capital Management Has $263,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 449.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

