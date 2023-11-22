Shelton Capital Management Has $233,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

