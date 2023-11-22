Shelton Capital Management Buys New Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Radian Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

