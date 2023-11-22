Shelton Capital Management Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

