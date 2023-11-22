ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 29 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Bedi sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $18,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,275,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 2nd, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00.

NYSE:NOW opened at $668.40 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $670.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.74 and a 200-day moving average of $561.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

