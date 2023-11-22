Scotiabank Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.65.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.47 and a twelve month high of C$13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.99.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

