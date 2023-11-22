Scotiabank Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.65.
Check Out Our Latest Report on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.