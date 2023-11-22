Scotiabank Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.50 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.4703504 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
