Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 188,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 404,055 shares.The stock last traded at $12.13 and had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 82.6% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

