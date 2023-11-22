Sarah Pollard Buys 109 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard bought 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £149.33 ($186.83).

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.71) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £587.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a GBX 3.73 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.28) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

